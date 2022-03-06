BUSSEY, Pamela



Age 72, of Huber Heights, passed away on Thursday,



February 24, 2022. She was



preceded in death by her



parents, William and Joan (Lyons) Bussey and brothers, William and Paul Bussey. She is survived by her brother Perry (Nancy) Bussey; nephews, Ryan, Kyle (Jennifer) and William Bussey; and longtime best friend, Shirley Ark. Pam retired from WBAFB as a management analyst at ASC in 2007 after 34 years of dedicated service. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, from 9-10:30 am at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 10:30 am. Pamela will be laid to rest at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in New Carlisle, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pamela's memory to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or OSU Wexler Medical Center.

