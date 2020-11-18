BUSTLE, Merle F.



Merle F. Bustle, age 66, of Hamilton, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was born November 14, 1954, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of the late Waymon and Lutecia "Tish" (nee Reiff) Bustle. Merle was a 1973 graduate of Garfield High School and also attended



college for two years. He worked for many years as a



customer service specialist for Delta Air Lines and travelled extensively over the years for the airline. He was very creative and enjoyed crafts. He had



recently opened a booth at Traders World to sell his various arts and crafts designs. Merle was blessed with a host of friends and greatly enjoyed getting together with his fellow Garfield alumni. In addition to his many friends he is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Due to COVID-19



concerns, masks and social distancing will be required. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.



