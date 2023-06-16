Butcher, Robert



Robert J. Butcher, age 79 passed away on June 9, 2023 in Centerville, OH, after a four year battle with cancer. He was born on August 20, 1943 in Portland, Indiana to the late James & Bonnie (Armstrong) Butcher.







He is survived by his partner of 35 years, Janet Puthoff of Centerville; children, David & Christine Butcher of Winnetka, California, and Brenda Mullins of Dayton; 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; and a sister Joy Pharmer of Bloomfield, Kentucky. He is also survived by Betty Puthoff of St. Henry, Donna & Mike Dorsten of Mt. Gilead, Gary & Marla Puthoff of St. Marys, John & Karen Puthoff of Celina, Tony & Cathy Puthoff of Philothea, Marcia Schwieterman of St. Rose, and Bill White of Greenville.







He was preceded in death by Nick Puthoff, Jeff Schwieterman, and Louise White.







Robert retired after 45 years as a manager at Reynolds & Reynolds. He always enjoyed spending time at his home on Club Island and recreationally boating and fishing on Grand Lake St. Marys. He served 12 years as the treasurer for the Club Island Assoctiation.







Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Gravel Hill Cemetery located near Bryant, Indiana at the intersection of W 650N and N 50 W. Directions to the cemetery from Celina, OH are as follows: Travel west on St Rt 29 for 23 miles and then a left turn onto N 50 W for less than a mile, cemetery will be on the right. Following the cemetery, a celebration of life will be held at 5496 Club Island Road, Celina, Ohio 45822 from 12:00pm until 5:00pm on June 17, 2023. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, or Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com.



