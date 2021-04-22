X

BUTTS, Henrietta

BUTTS, Henrietta

97, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021, in her residence. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Henry and

Hannah (Powell) Willams. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren. When her health allowed, she enjoyed

attending Church where she was the oldest active member of Trydestone Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by her granddaughter Deborah (Whitner) Lytle, of Springfield, Ohio; three grandsons Mark (Lisa) Lytle, Jr., of Kentucky,

Brandon (Shanda) Lytle, of Fairborn, Ohio, and Dereck Lytle, of Springfield, Ohio. Seven great-great-grandchildren and a host of other family members including special cousin Diane Fergerson, and a special family friend Robert Hawkins. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Rev. Acie Butts, Jr.; daughter Darla (Williams) Clark; two sisters Inez Johnson and Shirley Mitchel; grandson, John Williams III. Service for

Henrietta Butts will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Trydestone Missionary Baptist Church, 1710 Damascus Ave., Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 11:00 am until time of service which will be at 12 noon with Rev. Richard Hagans

officiating. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face masks will be

required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

