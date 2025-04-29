Butz, Patricia Elaine



Butz, Patricia Elaine, 86, of Springfield, died on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at Forest Glen. She was born in Springfield on February 4, 1939, the daughter of Thomas and Dorothy (Thrasher) Todhunter. She attended St. Bernard school and was a lifelong member of that parish, and a graduate of Catholic Central High School where she was a cheerleader. She retired as an employee of Urological Associates. Patty was full of love for her family and friends, and that love was returned by all who had the pleasure of meeting her. Patty was a devout mother, grandmother, and wife, who had a strong love for Christ. Patty loved to sing, take long walks with her friends, dance, and cherish time with family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Larry Butz; and her brother, Thomas Todhunter. She is survived by her sister, Marilyn Johnston; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa (Wes) Smith of Fairborn, Ohio; son, Michael (April) Butz of Lexington, Kentucky; son, Stephen Butz of Powell, Ohio; son Christopher Butz of Springfield; and the following grandchildren and great grandchildren: Dillon and Samantha Butz, Reena (Abel) Reyes, Brendan Smith, Steven Smith, Jonathan Smith, Kedrick Cobo, Catherine Smith, Declan Purdy, and Easton Mitchell- Butz, as well as nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the CONROY FUNERAL HOME from 10:00-11:30 a.m. Friday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 p.m. in St. Bernard Church. Inurnment of ashes will be in St. Bernard Mausoleum following the mass. The family extends their sincere gratitude to the loving staff at Forest Glen for caring for them and their mother like family. They also thank Hospice of Dayton for helping them through this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Hospice of Dayton and St. Bernard Parish.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com