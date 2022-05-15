CALDWELL, Melvin Lydell
Age 62, departed unexpectedly on May 6, 2022. One of five sons born to James E. Caldwell Jr. and Mary Alice (Watson) Caldwell. Melvin was a
Patterson Boys Basketball Staff member and served as video
coordinator for ten seasons. He made many significant contributions to the program's success, winning the school's only Class AAA District (1991), Dayton Daily News Ratings (1992), and Dayton City League
Championship Titles (1995). Melvin graduated from Belmont High School Class of 1978, where he ran track for the Bison. He was a diligent worker at Kuhns Foundry, Koehler
Components, Sugar Creek, and the Inland Division of GM. Melvin received the nickname "Breeze" for his ability to "breeze" in and out of a room, and he will always be
remembered for his gentle and kind spirit, like a "Cool Breeze." A tried-and-true Pittsburgh Steelers and Parliament-Funkadelic fan, Melvin was preceded in death by his brothers, James E. "Spunky" Caldwell, III, and Mark C. "Markie Shane" Caldwell; and their father, James E. Caldwell, Jr. He leaves his mother, Mary A. Caldwell; brothers, Ronald D. (Yvonne)
Caldwell, and Jeffrey L. Caldwell; a loving host of aunts,
uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, and special friends.
Walk-through visitation 10 am-12 pm Monday, May 16,
at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Live stream service at 12 noon. Link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/ Interment Woodland Cemetery.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral