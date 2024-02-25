Callam, James M. "Jim"



James M. Callam, age 91, died at Forest Glen Health Campus on Saturday, January 20, 2024. He was the son of Mulford J. Callam and Lydia (Sunie) Callam. Jim was born in Oma Township, Hurley, Wisconsin on August 5, 1932. He served in the United States Air Force as a mechanic on the B-36 and worked at the United States Postal Service in Waukegan, Illinois for 30 years. He enjoyed the Packers, bike riding and had many friends that enjoyed his company and sense of humor.



Jim is survived by his wife Lois A. Callam; daughter Mary Callam McRell (Jason); grandchildren Ryenn, Hayden and Tanner; niece Miriam Holland; stepchildren Gary E. Boase (Carol), Charles H. Croutwater (Barbara), Nancy Garringer, Susan K Croutwater, and Shari Croutwater Dietz (Flint).



James' body has been donated to Wright State University Medical School. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



