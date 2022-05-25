CAMPBELL, Dosha



Passed on May 19th surrounded by her family.



Dosha was born January 18, 1942, in Hazard, Kentucky. To the late Charlie and Zola.



She married her one and only love Nate Campbell July 8th, 1960.



Anytime was a good time as long as they were together.



Dosha leaves behind daughter Vicky Galle and son Nathan (Patricia) Campbell; loving sisters, brothers and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Waiting on her at the Pearly Gates were her husband Nate, her mother Zola, her father Charlie, her sisters Cindy, Maudia, Anna, Joyce and Jane and niece Shannon.



Dosha loved the Lord and was a living testament. She walked in faith. Covenant Christian Church in Mount Vernon was her second home.



Her life's joy was taking care of children. In the daycare she and Nate shared, the children in their care became family. Shown the love afforded to grandchildren. They became Nana and Papa.



As the years passed, and Alzheimer's stole more of her beautiful memories, she managed to hold on to the children. She no longer remembered faces or names, but if asked "what did you do today?" Her reply would often be "oh, just took care of the children".



She was called many things in life, Mother, Sister, Aunt, Friend but her favorite was Nana.

