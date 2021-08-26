CARR, Larry W.



Larry W. Carr, age 75 of Dayton, OH, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 22, 2021. He graduated from



Hazel Green High School in Laurel County, KY, where he played baseball and basketball. Larry proudly served his country in the United States Army, serving mainly in Germany. He worked as a tire builder at Dayton Tire for 12 years and later retired from Delphi/General Motors after 22 years.



Larry is survived by his wife of 43 years, Karen; his son, Ross (Suzanne) Kuhns; a daughter, Heather Mills; eight grandchildren, Nicholas, Abigail and Keegan Kuhns and Corissa, Bethany, Rosie, Benjamin and Elias Mills; siblings, Phillip Bowling, Nancy Branstetter, Michael Carr, Cathy Gambill, Marlene Colwell and Paul Carr. He is preceded in death by his parents.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and



Receptions, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, OH 45432. Funeral Services will follow the visitation at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Larry will be laid to rest following the services at Springboro Cemetery, Springboro, OH.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Elizabeth New Life, 2201 North Main St., Dayton, OH 45405 or by following the following link https://elizabethnewlife.org/



To leave a memory of Larry or a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerDayton.com.

