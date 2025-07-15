CEO of Young’s Jersey Dairy announces retirement; fourth-generation to take the reins

John Young, a fourth-generation Young’s family member and current chief imagination officer, internet and otherwise (CIEIO) will take the helm effective Nov. 1.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

“Leading Young’s for the past 48 years has been the privilege of my lifetime. We’ve grown from a small farm selling ice cream and sandwiches to what we are today: a place where families come to create memories together,” Young said. “Our family board has been preparing for this transition for four years, and I’m incredibly proud that John will be taking Young’s into its next chapter. I’ll be stepping back from day-to-day operations to spend more time with Cathy, my wife of 49 years. I’ll be around occasionally, checking that we never lose sight of what matters most — creating fun for our guests.“

Young will transition into the role of chair of the board for the business — focusing on strategic vision, long-term planning, and mission alignment.

The board of directors, composed of seven family members who currently work in the family business, and three who have built careers elsewhere, voted in the spring to appoint John as the next CEO.

“I feel truly honored by the confidence our family board and leadership have placed in me,” John said. “I’m excited to continue our tradition of creating fun for our customers, building on the legacy of our family and driving innovation that benefits our community.”

John, who is also Young’s son, has been involved in the family business since he was a teenager.

From dipping ice cream and waiting tables to working at Udders & Putters, he recently directed the company’s marketing efforts, spearheaded technology upgrades, managed the building and opening of Cowtherine’s Carousel and introduced other initiatives.

He’s a graduate of Wright State University who pursued a career in early childhood education before launching Shout It Out Design, a digital marketing and website design firm, in 2010. John continues to serve as an advisor for the company.

He’s also a member of the Ohio Tourism Advisory Board, a position appointed by the Governor of Ohio, vice chair of the Global Impact Stem Academy School Board and a member of the Springfield YMCA Board.

“John embodies the spirit and values of Young’s Jersey Dairy,” Young said. “He understands the role of Young’s in the community. I am confident that he will continue to put guest service first and bring innovative ideas that create fun for our customers.”

John will retain his farm-fun acronym of CIEIO with his official title changing to, “Chief Ice Cream, Entertainment and Inspiration Officer.”

Young’s Jersey Dairy, located at 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, is planning a send-off for Young as he transitions into a new role. More details to come.