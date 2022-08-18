CARROLL, Roland

CARROLL, Jr.,



Roland Joseph



(Ret. Air Force Col.)



Age 78, of Centerville, OH, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022. Roland was born on May 2, 1944 to the late Roland Sr. and Stella Carroll in Oakland, CA. He graduated from St. Ignatius College Prep High School, San Francisco State with a Bachelor's Degree in Business, and University of Arkansas with a Master's Degree in Management. Roland retired from the U. S. Air Force after 29 years of service. Roland was quick-witted and loved to joke with his family and friends. He had a wonderful sense of humor. As a true outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing and was always happy to share tales of his latest adventures. He enjoyed traveling the world, working on cars and was a member of the local MG club. You could find him on the CB radio as "The Traveling Hound." He was also a member of Hope Methodist Church where he was an active volunteer. He is preceded in death by his parents. Roland is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Judy (Cubbage) Carroll; son, Roland (Alison) Carroll III; daughter, Suzanne (Dan) Gelb; grandchildren, Grace, Keeley, Emma, Leo, and Bryce; sister, Charlotte (Jack) Barthell; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Hospice of Dayton, especially Julie, and another special thanks to sister in law Katie Cubbage. A funeral service will be held at 11:30am on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH, with Pastor Tori Powers-Smith officiating. Family will greet friends following the service until 2pm. Burial at Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo, CA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton https://hsdayton.org, Humane Society International, https://donate.hsi.org or a charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

