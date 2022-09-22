dayton-daily-news logo
X

CASEBOLT, Thomas

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CASEBOLT,

Thomas Franklin

68, of Bellevue, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on September 20, 2022, at Eastgatespring Health Care Center in Cincinnati, OH. He was born January 26, 1954, to the late Harry and Ann (Morgan) Casebolt in Covington, KY. He retired from Walmart after working many years. Tom loved to travel the United States and would enjoy fine dining along the way. He loved his family and his cats. Along with his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his spouse, Skip Rhoades. He is survived by his sister, Judie (The Late Jim) Lea, sister, Lynda (Andrew) MacIntyre, brother, Harry (Anne) Casebolt, niece, Rachel (Chad) Wheeler, nephew, Alex Breen, great-nieces and nephews, Xavier Lea, Avery Wheeler, Colt Wheeler and Merryweather Wheeler. Services for Tom will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home

241 Fairfield Ave

Bellevue, KY

41073

https://www.dmefuneral.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
KUNTZ, Kenneth
2
SHANK, Edward
3
PARKER, Dorothy
4
VOSS, John
5
FEGAN, Karen
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top