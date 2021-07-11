CAVERLY, Earle Dale



Earle Dale Caverly, 81, of Middletown, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Hawthorn Glen Senior Living Campus. He was born in Bradford, Pennsylvania, on September 26, 1939, to Dale and Velma (McLean) Caverly. Dale graduated from Hamilton High School in 1957. He served his country in the United States Navy from 1957 - 1964 and was honorably discharged as a Petty Officer First Class. After receiving his discharge he went to work for the City of Middletown Fire Department, where he served until 1990, when he retired as Deputy Fire Chief. Dale is survived by his wife, Karen, of Middletown; daughters, Kathy (Jeff) Wells, Jenny Ream, Lori Richardson & Heather (Sean) O'Neill; 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by parents. Graveside Service will be Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 11:30 am at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum (section 21), 1401 S. Woodside Blvd., with military honors conducted by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association/Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203 - OR - Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675.


