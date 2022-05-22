CHAFFIN, Beverly

CHAFFIN (Broerman),



Beverly "Bev"



Age 62, of Kettering, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Bev was born on January 5, 1960, in St. Marys, OH, to Melvin and Patricia (Krampe) Broerman. She is survived by her husband, Steven Chaffin; daughter, Angel Taylor (Gustavo Benavides); son,



Steven Chaffin (Stacey



Bev was a 1978 graduate of West Carrollton High School. She volunteered numerous hours with Camp Fire Girls, Brownies, and Kettering Amateur Baseball Commission (KABC). The family would like to express their sincere thanks for the wonderful help and care given by the doctors and nurses at Miami Valley Hospital. Also, a special thanks for all the texts, phone calls, messages, and prayers. Private family services at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bev's memory may be made to Mary Queen of Peace House, 100 Huffman Rd., Suite 305, Dayton, OH 45403.


