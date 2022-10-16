CHAFFIN, Robert

CHAFFIN, Jr., Robert D.



Age 78 of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 13, 2022. He was born on February 15, 1944, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Robert and Constance (Ricketts) Chaffin. In addition to his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Sandra Kaye Chaffin. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his son: Robert D. Chaffin III and wife Rebekah Chaffin; his daughter Constance M. (Chaffin) Beegle and husband Larry Beegle; grandchildren: Robert D. Chaffin IV, Ava Brooke Chaffin, Ty D. Beegle, and Kaitlyn M. Beegle as well as his siblings: Sharon Ohns, Carol Smith, Cindy (KC) Cummins, Steve (Cathy) Chaffin, Joe (Andrea) Chaffin and John Chaffin and his wife Rebekah Cobb. Robert retired as the superintendent of the Water Treatment Plant for the City of Springfield with more than 30 years of service. He was a 30 year member of the AWA, serving as state secretary; he held the position of VP of Prosser Field Little League Association, was an avid golfer, and a member of the Knights of Pythias and the Order of Eagles. Robert also was the owner and operator of the Springfield Model Train Show for over 40 years. Robert and his late wife, Sandy, were faithful members of Living Harvest Church. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, his service will follow on Saturday, October 22 beginning at 10:00 a.m. also at the funeral home. Robert will be laid to rest in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Robert's honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences are forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



