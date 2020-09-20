CHAPMAN, James E. "Chappy" James E. "Chappy" Chapman, 85, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord, on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was born on January 27, 1935, in Springfield, the son of the late Marian and Thelma (Wiles) Chapman. Chappy graduated from Springfield High School class of 1954. Following high school, he served our country in the United States Army as a Corporal. Jim continued to serve the community as a Springfield Firefighter from 1961 until retiring as a Lieutenant in 1989. Throughout his life he also worked for Navistar, Remington Steel, Chapman's Masonry and Littleton & Rue. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Catie Chapman, two sons: Michael (Deb) Chapman and Scott (Sarah) Fast; daughter, Michele (Brad) Carter, three step-sons: Paul Kencheff, Chris Kencheff, and Scott Osterle; five grandchildren: Kylee, Sarah, Aidan, Ava, and Triffon; two sisters: Ann Chapman and Sue (Steve) Butcher; numerous nieces and nephews, and special friends, Tom Zeller and Richard MacLean. He was also preceded by his son, James Gregory, and brother, Richard Chapman. A memorial celebration of his life will be held at First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Rd. Springfield and live-streamed through Littleton & Rue's Facebook page Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Friends may visit from 10-11:00 am prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice. For online expressions of sympathy, his memorial video and live- streaming visit www.littletonandrue.com.



