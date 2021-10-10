dayton-daily-news logo
CIESA, Sue

CIESA, Sue

Age 78, of Kettering, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021. Sue was born October 9, 1942, to Clifford and Lucile Huss. She had one brother, Dick Huss (deceased), She graduated

Nazareth Academy in Kalamazoo Michigan.

Sue enjoyed 60 years of marriage to her best friend,

Richard Ciesa. They had four children, Michael (Mary) Ciesa, Greg (Crystal) Ciesa, Pam (Steve) Thompson and (deceased) Dawn (Jake) Hallock. She enjoyed the company of their 9 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Sue spent most of her working years as a homemaker and lived a full, active life. She enjoyed crocheting, camping, girl scouts and managing softball. She and Richard traveled through Europe, Hawaii and North America. She loved to visit relatives both near and far. She enjoyed Disney, Harry Potter and Big Bang Theory.

A service will be held in her honor at Saint Albert the Great Church, Kettering, Ohio, at 12 pm on October 15th with a

reception to follow.

