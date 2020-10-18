CLARK, Patricia A. Patricia A. Clark, age 80, of Enon, passed away in her home the evening of Thursday, October 15, 2020. Patricia was born just after midnight on December 30th, 1939, to Norris and Mary (Gatewood) Allen of Springfield, Ohio. During her lifetime she loved raising her two children, game nights with friends and family, driving a school bus for Greenon School District, doing crafts with her sister, vacationing across America, and recently enjoyed becoming a Great Mammaw. She was a woman of God and a woman of family. She left behind her husband, George of 64 years; son: Gary (Joanie) Clark; daughter: Cindy (Robert Baker) Koehler; granddaughter: Darla (Matt) Koehler Leasure; great- granddaughter: Tinsley Leasure; and many nieces and nephews. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. A funeral service to honor Patricia's life will be Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with Pastor Ron Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Enon Cemetery. Due to Covid19, the family asks all family and friends to kindly wear a mask to limit exposure. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com



