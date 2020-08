CLARK, Paul Michael Age 71, Oxford, died Aug. 22, 2020, at his residence. Visitation will be Wed., Aug. 26, 2020, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. Funeral service will be Thurs., Aug. 27 at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Millville Cemetery. Please visit weigelfuneralhome.com for full obituary.