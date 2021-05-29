CLARK, Pauline



Pauline Clark of Xenia, born in 1932, as Doris Pauline



Womacks in South Charleston, Ohio, drew her last breath on May 22, 2021, peacefully at home after a long struggle with heart disease and stroke. Her life was a light to many, and she will be greatly missed.



She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph Pidgeon and son Tod Pidgeon. Her survivors include her husband of 37 years, Kenneth Clark; son David Pidgeon; stepson Aaron Clark; one granddaughter; five grandsons, and one great-grandson.



Pauline delighted in storytelling, especially anecdotes from her childhood during the depression when her family did



subsistence farming for a few years in a "piney woods" near Clinton, Arkansas.



A talented trumpeter, Pauline began her professional music career at the age of 17 as a member of the Springfield



Symphony. A highly skilled secretary, she often told stories of her job in the early 1950s working for "Boss Kett" at the



Kettering Foundation in Yellow Springs. Music and stories aside, Pauline was an enthusiastic promoter of natural foods, good nutrition, organic gardening, and Christian service. A compassionate soul, she was quick to help others in need –



arranging shelter, mending or making clothes, painting a barn, or weeding a neglected garden, for instance.



Devoted to the land and people of the Bible, Pauline visited Israel five times, contributing her work to the grape harvest and the restoration of archaeological sites.



Always eager to stand for a cause, Pauline once served on the School Board for Xenia Community Schools and more recently as a Central Committee Member for the Republican party. She volunteered in various ministries including the Miami Valley Women's Center, Child Evangelism Fellowship, and the



Jeremiah Tree recovery ministries in Xenia.



A celebration-of-life event will be held the evening of June 25th at the Liberty Worship Center, 1180 Upper Bellbrook Rd. in Xenia. Visitation will start at 6:00, followed by a memorial service at 7:00.

