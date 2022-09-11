CLARK, Shirley Foust



83, of New Paris, Ohio, passed away on September 6, 2022, at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville, Ohio.



She was born in Richmond, Indiana, on July 13, 1939, to the late Freble and Pauline (Gardner) Foust.



In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her precious daughter, Beth Higgins.



Shirley is survived by her husband and best friend of 62 years, Frederick William Clark, whom she married on May 7, 1960; her children Barry (Virginia) Clark, Darren (Julie) Clark, and Christopher (Tanya) Clark; her grandchildren, Daylon (Jessica) Poston, Danelle Poston, Erica (Steve) Greer, Vince (Ashley) Higgins, Zachary (Sheyla) Clark, Elizabeth Bailey, Derek (Katie) Pepperling, Sydney (fiancé, Joe Howell) Clark, Ronald Clark, Marquise Clark, Chloe Clark and Brody Clark; her twelve great-grandchildren; her siblings, Linda Foust Madje, and Steve Foust; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Shirley was a 1958 graduate of Richmond High School. She spent many years as a stay-at-home mom raising her four children. Shirley enjoyed working before and after raising her kids as a gardener and factory worker. Once her children were grown, Shirley began spoiling her grandchildren. She would teach them about her plants, how to find crawdads, and cared for them well into adulthood. Shirley always had an open door, and there was never a time her grandchildren were not welcomed. She could make any plant grow and enjoyed caring for her plants and flowers. Shirley spent many years being active in the Girl Scouts and loved all of the children she led. In her later years, she enjoyed long country drives with her husband, discovering out-of-the-way restaurants.



A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Tribute Funeral Homes, New Madison Campus, with Pastor Tony Price officiating.



Guests may visit with Shirley's family on Tuesday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be given to EverHeart Hospice, 1350 N. Broadway Street, Greenville, Ohio 45331.



