COLLIER, Robert L.



87, of Xenia Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his daughter and son-in-law and his favorite cat, Charlie. Robert is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Jane (Elliott) Collier, parents Jayhue and Hazel (Fleenor)



Collier, and daughter, Cheri Ann Collier. He served his country in the Navy during the Korean War. Robert was retired from United Insurance Company and spent some of his retirement sharing his wealth of knowledge on fishing at Fisherman's Quarters in Dayton. Bob is survived by his son, Michael (Marty) Collier of Jamestown, daughter Suzanne (Glen) Collier-Winkle of Xenia; 3 grandchildren, Mark (Sydney) Collier of Xenia,



Dakota Collier of Xenia, and Becky Collier of Jamestown; 2 brothers, Wade (Donna) Collier of California and Willard



Collier of West Carrollton. An avid fisherman, he found peace in bass fishing and enjoyed golf, bowling and raced speedboats in his younger years.



Services for Bob will be held Saturday, June 18th at Tobias in Belmont, 618 Watervliet Avenue, Dayton from 10am to noon with burial immediately following at Beavertown Cemetery. Dan Fugett will be officiating.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Greene County Animal Shelter or SISCA.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfh.com for the Collier family.

