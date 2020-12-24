X

COLLINS, William

COLLINS, Sr., William R.

Age 83 of Union, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Bill served in the U.S. Air Force, was an avid golfer and an active member of the Kroger Wine Family. He formerly owned and operated both Chance's and My Brother's Place Bar. Before retirement, he served as an officer for Teamsters, Local Union # 957 for many years. Bill is survived by his wife: Delores "Dee" (Cox) Collins of Union; daughter-in-law: Kim S. Jacomet-Collins of Vandalia; sisters: Thelma Jean Copeland of Dayton and Evelyn Craiger of

Moraine; 2 grandkids: Meghan (Brent) McKay, and Heather (Bryon) Hornbrook; and 8 great-grandchildren: Navaeh, Braxton, Max, Maddie, Bodhi, Avery, Kelsi and Colton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Rosa (Burke) Collins; his son: William R. Collins, Jr., as well as 5 siblings. Per the family's wishes, there will be no services at this time.

Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood, will be assisting the

family with arrangements. If desired, contributions may be made in Bill's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105). Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.kindredfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

