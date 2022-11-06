CONNER, Betty "Liz"



Age 91, of Knoxville, formerly of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away with her family by her side, as she met her Savior, October 18, 2022. She is survived by her husband, John T. Conner; sons, Phillip (Sharon) Conner and Nathan Conner (partner Debbie Christopher), all of Lucasville, Ohio; daughter, Julie (Ronnie) Bradshaw of Knoxville; granddaughters, Jessica (Adam) Stine and Ashley (Aaron) Lapp; great-grandchildren, Emma Stine, Olivia, Isabelle, Asher and Penelope Lapp; sister, Berniece Powers; nephews, Terry (Miriam) and Todd (Erin) Powers plus many loving family members and special friends to include Kathy Cole, Sako Kaiser, Betsy Grant and Shrewsburys. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Monday, November 7, 2022, at Mount Olive Community Church Cemetery, Lucasville, Ohio. Online condolences may be sent to www.mynattfh.com.

