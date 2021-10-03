COOMBS, Patty L.



Age 94, of Dayton, OH, passed away at Oak Creek Terrace Nursing Home on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Louie Hoover; her parents, Oliver and Louie Coombs; sisters, Marie Clouse and Beverly Fanz and niece, Carol Wagner. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Jennie (Randy) Stokley, Jim (Grace) Clouse, Mary (David) Stanbery, Beverly Fanz, Terry (Curt) Albertson, Judy (Jeff) Willin, Helen (Joe) LeVay and Andrew Fanz; numerous great nieces and nephews and many other loving family and friends. The three things Patty was most proud of in life were her employment with The Hewitt Soap Factory for 53 years, lifelong membership to the VFW since her teenage years and her faithful membership to St. John Lutheran Church. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church, 141 S Ludlow St., Dayton, OH 45402 with burial to immediately follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of service at church on Thursday. Contributions in Patty's memory may be sent to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

