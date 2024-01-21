Cooper, Robert Douglas



Robert Douglas Cooper, 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 15th. His death follows a long battle with cancer. No services will be held at his request. Robert will be cremated and his ashes spread at an important and memorable family location. He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Dixie Cooper and survived by his sister, Glenda Simon; children, Brian Cooper and Jessica Adams, along with several grand and great-grandchildren. Robert was born Aug 8th, 1939 in Glo, a tiny coal mining town in Floyd County, Kentucky. He graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1957 and served in the U.S. A.F from 1961 - 1965, stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska and Dover, Delaware. He retired from IH/Navistar in 1999 after 28.2 years of service. Robert was a very generous person and a loyal friend and family member. He would help out anyone who needed it in any way he could. He believed in charitable giving and donated generously to many organizations. After retirement, he led a very uncomplicated and relaxed lifestyle. Robert loved spending time with his grandchildren and hearing about all they were accomplishing in their personal pursuits. He enjoyed seeing his friends at the Springfield Eagles and Union Club. Robert also enjoyed fishing and walks at Buck Creek. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



