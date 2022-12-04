COREY, Gilbert Lee "Gil"



Age 88, of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at St. Leonard's nursing home. He was born on August 3rd, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Corey; daughters, Laura Rowe and Susan Catrine; and his only grandson, Brian and wife Laura Catrine. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Teresa Corey; his brother, Ivan Corey; his sister, Mildred Adcock; and his son, Chris Corey. Gil graduated from Fairview High School in 1952. He worked at NCR as a Drafter and Tool & Die Maker. He later worked and retired from General Motors. Gil was a stubborn man who lived a fulfilled life and loved to help others and teach them the "Corey way". A Celebration of Life will be held at Marion's Pizza, at 1320 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio, on Friday, Dec. 16th at 6:00 pm. To share a memory of Gil with the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

