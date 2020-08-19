COUNTS, Virgil L. Virgil L. Counts, age 91, of Waynesville, OH, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Virgil was born in Enterprise, AL on November 21, 1928, to the late Willie B. and Era Mae (Owens) Counts. Virgil was a veteran of World War II, serving in the US Army Air Corps and was a retired truck driver with Schwerman Trucking. He was a devoted father who loved his family, church, and country. Virgil was a born-again believer in Jesus Christ, served as a church deacon for over 50 years, and was a member of the Waynesville First Baptist Church for 62 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Todd (Brooks) Counts; his daughters, Sylvia Atkinson, Keneeta Northern, Reva Counts; his grandson, Daniel Detrick Jr.; his sisters, Mildred Antle, Pauline Meadors, and his brother, Robert Counts. Virgil is survived by his daughters, Janet (Dan) Detrick and Virlene (Ronald) Roark; his brothers, Cecil Counts and Jerry Counts; his sisters, Virginia Currenton and Nell Murphy; 16 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral Services are 10am Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the Waynesville First Baptist Church, 1009 Lytle Rd, Waynesville, OH, with Pastor Dale McCloud officiating. Burial will be at Miami Cemetery in Corwin, OH with full military honors. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7pm at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Waynesville First Baptist Church.



