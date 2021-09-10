COWGILL, HARRY

COWGILL, Jr., Harry



Harry Cowgill Jr., 56, of Middletown, passed away on September 8, 2021, at Adena Hospital in Chillicothe. He was born October 20, 1964, the son of Harry Cowgill Sr. and Hazel (Sears) Mize. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Billy Mize; grandparents, Finley and Edna Tolson, Arthur and Annie Sears; and a brother-in-law, Jim Tolson. Harry is survived by his siblings, Darlene Mize, Janet Tolson, Rainey Cowgill, Gale (Jerry) Napier; special friend, Shirley Stepp; numerous nieces, nephews and many other loving family members and friends. Visitation will be 2:00 pm-4:00 pm on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Memorial Service will follow at 4:00 pm with Pastor Kenneth Angel officiating. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

