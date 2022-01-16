COX, Goldie M.



Age 99, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. She was born April 6, 1922, in Covington, Kentucky, the daughter of Irvin and Katie (Mindel) Mullins. Goldie started teaching at the age of 19. She was very active in Middletown First Baptist Church, University Women's Club and her sorority Beta



Sigma Phi. She liked to go boating. She was known to "shop till you drop'. She enjoyed attending grandkids events such as Soap Box Derby, Soccer, Football, baseball, but she drew the line - no wrestling meets.



Goldie is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald D. Cox. Goldie is survived by her children, Steven Cox and



Marcia (Cox) Hays (husband-Denny); granddaughter Lori (Cox) Richardson; great-grandkids, Tyler and Conner Richardson; granddaughter, Heather (Cox) O'Neill (husband-Sean O'Neill); great-grandkids, Timothy Henry, Alicia Henry, and Mallory O'Neill; grandsons, Travis Hays and Andrew Hays (wife-Erin); great-grandkids, Lilly, Lenox, Jonas and Nate Hays.



Visitation will be 9:00am 10:00 am on Monday, January 17, 2022, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Memorial Service will follow at 10:00 am with Chaplain Violeta Gwynn officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul, 124 Apple Street, Dayton, OH 45402. Please visit



