COX, Ron



Ron Cox, 91, of Monroe, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant. He was born in Middletown on September 21, 1931, to parents, Clarence and Alice (Dickerson) Cox. Ron retired from Armco Steel Corporation, where he had worked as a Metallurgical Technician. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served during the Korean War. Ron is survived by his three children, Jay (Kelly) Cox of Canton, Michigan, Donna (Mike) Gomia of Middletown, and Charma (Danny) Rader of Cincinnati; brother, Steve Cox of Franklin; six grandchildren, Jami (Brandon Murphy) Pack, Michelle Feist, Zach Cox, Chris Feist, Matt (Sharon) Cox and Stephanie Cox; and three great-grandchildren, Mia, Ethan and Madeline. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley (Craft) Cox. Funeral Service will be Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Woodside Cemetery Chapel, 1401 Woodside Blvd., Middletown, with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum with military honors conducted by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B., Middletown, OH 45044 - OR - the Middletown Combined Honor Guard, 116 South Main St., Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com