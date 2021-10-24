dayton-daily-news logo
COY, EMORY

Obituaries
COY, Jr., Emory Allan

Emory Allan Coy Jr., 68, of Springfield, passed away October 19, 2021, in his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born February 21, 1953, in Springfield, the son of Emory Allan and Ruth Coy Sr. Mr. Coy enjoyed his model cars and trains. He had been employed by Meade Asphalt. Survivors include his care giver; Tosha Stringfellow, children; Brian (Christy) Coy, Aaron (Zoie) Coy, Vanessa (Barry) Hines, David (Teresa) Coy and Kevin (Adrienne) Coy, step children; Jaqwane Stringfellow, Jerimiah Stringfellow and Anthony Gamble, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a sister; Cindy and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife; Janet Coy, a daughter; Toni Coy and his parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

