Coy, Steve

Steve Coy, 88, of Fairfield Glade, TN passed away on Nov. 23, 2023. Born to Marion and Beulah Coy on March 15, 1935 in Springfield, Steve was dearly loved and respected as a friend, neighbor, and co-worker, and was a valued member of the communities he lived in. He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley last September. Please see a full obituary at https://www.rldfuneralhome.com/obituary/MarionSteve-Coy

