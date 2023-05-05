Crain (Conese), Anita Louise



CRAIN, Anita age 66 of Fairfield TWP, Ohio passed away Wednesday May 3, 2023 at her home. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on December 15, 1956 the daughter of Thomas A. and Shirley (Eck) Conese. Anita had worked as an X-Ray technician at Mercy Hospital of Fairfield, for forty years, retiring 2022. A twenty year member of the Women's American-Italian Society, she currently held the office of treasurer.



Survivors include her children, Ben and Natalie Crain; siblings, Anna (Chuck) Hudson, Joani Tucci, and Julia Goehler.



Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Thomas L. Conese.



Prayers will be offered at 9:30am Tuesday May 9, 2023 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant ave. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am Tuesday in Sacred Heart Church. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00pm Monday May 8, 2023 in the funeral home. Entombment will be in St. Stephen Cemetery. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



