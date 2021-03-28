CRAWFORD, Hettie M.



Hettie M. Crawford, age 94, of Hamilton, passed away on March 26, 2021, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born on



August 8, 1926, in London, KY, to Otis and Katie (Sullivan)



Walden. She retired from H&R Block and Big Valley Auto. On January 19, 1946, she married James B. Crawford and together they had five children.



She is survived by her children, James O. Crawford, Connie (Delbert) Hatton, Bonnie



Brandenburg, and William C. Crawford; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, James B. Crawford; her son, Andrew G. Crawford; her son-in-law, Lenn Brandenburg; and one great-granddaughter.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Rose Hill Funeral Home 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011. Burial will follow at Rose Hill



Burial Park. Condolences may be made at



www.rosehillfunerals.com