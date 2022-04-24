CROMER, James

CROMER, Dr. James J.



Age 88 of Dayton, passed away April 17, 2022. He was born March 25, 1934, in Newark, OH, to the late Harold and Mary (nee Reichert) Cromer. In addition to his parents, Jim was



preceded in death by his former wife and mother of his three children, Nancy Cromer and his sister, Mary Lou Schwarzkopf.



He is survived by his three children, Cathy (Todd) Stegman, Dr. Barry (Michelle) Cromer and Andy (Anna) Cromer; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and numerous



extended family and dear friends.



Jim loved hiking with his grandchildren in the mountains of Utah, skiing, fishing, sailing, snorkeling, and playing tennis. He also enjoyed bowling, cooking and teaching gastro to his grandchildren and students in Naples, FL. He cooked numerous meals for charity fundraising, as well.



In addition to traveling in his "homemade" Heathkit RV, he was an aircraft pilot. He learned to fly while studying at The Ohio State University - College of Dentistry. He opened an



orthodontics practice in Cincinnati upon graduation.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to www.charitywater.org, www.only.one, or ProemForUkraine proemministries.org, in Jim's memory.



