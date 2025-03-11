CrosbY, Betty

CROSBy (Pyles), Betty I.



Age 95, of Hamilton, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Monday, March 10, 2025. She was born in Hamilton, on September 18, 1929, the daughter of Gilbert Geroge and Della J. (Inman) Pyles. Betty graduated from Seven Mile High School and married Luke Crosby in Liberty, Indiana on September 23, 1954. She started at Champion Paper as a paper sorter after graduating from high school in 1949 working until 1961 when she took off to raise her family. Later, Champion called her back for help for three months. She ended up staying 14 more years, retiring on October 1, 1992. Betty was a loving mother and housewife. She was a longtime, dedicated member of Grace United Methodist Church. Betty's family and her love for Jesus were the joys of her long life. She loved to bake, cook, sew, keep her house and work. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Fort Hamilton Chapter #568. She is survived by her husband, Luke Sr., her four children; Luke (Cyndi) Crosby, Jr., John (Danette) Crosby, Mark (Gloria) Crosby Sr., and Patrick (Sheila) Crosby, nine grandchildren, Nicholas Crosby, Jonathan (Christie) Crosby, Brandi (Greg) Kinsey, Tyler (Jessica) Crosby, Callie (Ryan) Brakhage, Mark (Amanda) Crosby, Jr., Beverly Crosby, Adam (Amber) Crosby, Jennifer (Dylan) Benjamin; and nineteen great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Alice, Lucy Mae Kinsey, Karter and Zander Crosby, John and Allison Crosby, Quentin, Bryson, Mykah, Kayden and Amara Crosby, Everett and Harper Benjamin, Addison, Samantha, and Reagan Crosby, two brothers; Eugene C. Pyles and William Pyles. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, George Pyles and Donald Pyles, three sisters, Mae Lu Pyles, Mary Pyles and Dorthy (Witham) Pyles, and one great grandson, Issac Crosby. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at Grace United Methodist Church, 1200 Main St, Hamilton, OH, 45013 with Pastor Randy Stearns officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Grace United Methodist Church. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com .



