Crothers, Marie

Marie S. Sonohara Crothers, 99, passed away on September 16, 2023. She was born in Takasaki, Japan on September 26, 1923. Marie was preceded in death by her husband Eugene in 2010. She is survived by her eight children, Barbara (Ronald) McCague, Carol (Henry) Brockman, Donna Abney, Eva (Richard) Woeste, Robert (Sue) Crothers, John (Rita) Crothers, Anna Crothers, Mary Ann (Tom) Geglein. She was the proud Grandma of 62 grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. In lieu of a memorial service, the family will hold services at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a message for the family.



