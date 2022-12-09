CROUCHER, John L.



John L. Croucher, age 93 of Fairfield, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. John was born in Rockcastle County, Kentucky, on April 20, 1929, to William Croucher and Anna (Northen) Croucher. John was a lifelong member of Pater Avenue Free Pentecostal Church and was a mechanic at Allen's Sohio Station for many years.



John is survived by his children, Cheryl "Sherri" (Randy) Meyer, Kevin (Tina) Croucher, John W. Croucher and significant other, Sherry (Sam) Madden, Joanna Polk and significant other, Elizabeth Halstead and significant other; grandchildren Amber (Michael) Titus, Adam (Rachel) Meyer, Derek (Amy) Croucher, Damon (Stephanie) Croucher, Austin Croucher, Dalton W. Croucher, John James Croucher, Gus and Samantha Madden, Zachary and Andrew Sorber, Roger Polk, Randy and Ryan Halstead, Robbie Collins; great-grandchildren, Madison and Nathan Titus, Otto Meyer, Danica Polk, Eden Halstead, Joanna Lee and Logan Thomas Polk.



John was preceded in death by his parents William and Anna Croucher Anna Croucher; wife, Rhoda Sue Croucher; his siblings Ira Croucher, Gilbert Croucher, Effie Still, Mary Wilkerson, Mattie Stand, Ida Nash, and Grace Harp.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 12:00 PM with Denny Matheny of Pater Avenue Free Pentecostal Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.

