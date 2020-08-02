Dailey, Mary

DAILEY (Barber), Mary "Jacqueline" Age 83, of Dayton, passed away July 19, 2020. Tiny, but Mighty!! Jackie would help anyone in need. She deeply loved her children and grandchildren; she was Grandma to some and Nina to others. She can now find peace and be with her parents, sister and Max her beloved Sheltie. Born on September 9, 1936. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph M. and Vivian Barber; sisters, Babette Smith and Joan Barber, great-grandson, Devin Wendling. She is survived by her sister, Patricia Foltz; daughters, Kathy (Steve) Johnson, Jacquie (Cary) Arnold; sons, Dan (Liz) and Mike (Julie) Dailey, 6 grandchildren, Christopher and David (Sylvia) Bellamy, Stephanie (Brian) Wendling, Brenna Arnold, Kelly (Chris) Allen and Kara (Zack) Edwards. 16 great-grandchildren, Jordan (Nick) Search, Michael & Mason Bellamy, William Bellamy, Tayler Fenton, Emma, Tristan & Colton Wendling, Mia Arnold, Madison, Daniel, Lily, Michael and Alexis Allen, Savannah and Connor Edwards. 1 great-great grandson, Brayden Search; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dayton on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 10:00 am. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.

