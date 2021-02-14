DEAN, Nettie



NETTIE DEAN, 80, of South Vienna, passed away at The Ohio State University Hospital, East on Wednesday evening, February 10, 2021. She was born in Ary, Kentucky, on



September 4, 1940, the daughter of the late James J. and Hannah Fugate. Nettie loved cooking, gardening, birds and bird feeding, Pepsi, spending time with her family, and



wintering in North Carolina. She is survived by her children, Jennifer Dean of New Carlisle, Beth (Brian) McClellan of Concord, North Carolina, Greg Dean (Lori Owens) of Springfield and Alan Dean of South Vienna; grandchildren, Dallas, Hannah, Brooke (Charles), Blair (Tristan), Brent (Lauren), Logan (Tiah), Lydia (Brian), Chase



(Sophia), Matthew, Zach, and Brayden; great-grandchildren, Dominic, Renee, Dean, Juliet, Cash, Roman, and Noah;



brothers, Ernie (Ruth) Fugate and Riley Fugate; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her



husband, Charles David Dean in 2009 and brothers, Cleon, H.D., Gordon, General, and Dennis. Nettie's funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday in the LITTLETON & RUE



FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 p.m. Monday until the time of service. The service will be livestreamed on the Littleton & Rue Facebook page beginning at 7:00 p.m. You may express condolences to the family at



www.littletonandrue.com



