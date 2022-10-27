dayton-daily-news logo
DENNIS, Belinda

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DENNIS, Belinda K.

Age 56, of Dayton, passed away October 24, 2022. She was born September 3, 1966, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Robert and Betty Colston. Belinda was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved dog, Buster, the favorite. Belinda is survived by her son, Brandon Dennis; sisters: Breitta Harden and Brenda Colston; nephew, Cory Harden; and nieces: Chelsea Moreland and Bri Perkins. Belinda graduated from Patterson Co-Op, Class of 1984. She was a former employee of the State of Ohio. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in Belinda's memory to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Belinda or leave a special message for her family, please visit


