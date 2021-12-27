Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

DENNY, Carolyn

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DENNY, Carolyn Lee

Age 77, of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Carol was born on March 20, 1944, in Hamilton, the daughter of the late Arthur and Elsie (Meyers)

Engel. She retired from Ohio Casualty after 28 years. Carol

is survived by her husband,

Daniel Spivey; children,

Kimberly Sams, Rebecca SpiveyBlevins (Dennis), Daniel Spivey II (Jenny), and Angie Spivey; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Janet Grissom and Donna Bachmann; very close cousin, JoAnn

Paulsen; and many good friends who loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents; and children, Joyce

Donato and Chuck Spivey. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Hickory Flats Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at


www.Webb-Noonan.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

240 Ross Ave

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/hamilton-oh/webb-noonan-kidd-funeral-home/6936?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
GRAHAM, Charles
2
O'NAN, Myrl
3
ENGLISH, Michael
4
SHEARD, William
5
WHALLON, Daniel
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top