DePriest (Teets), Beverly Kay



DEPRIEST, BEVERLY KAY (TEETS), 78 of Springfield, went to be with her Lord on May 19, 2024. Born, May 29, 1945, the daughter of Theordore (Buss) and Gladys (Shonkwiler) Teets. Bev graduated from Northeastern High School in 1964. Bev is survived by her sister, Mary Teets, her children; Heather (John), Jennie, Cindi, Ted, and Beth, grandchildren; Corey, Dustin (Jamie), Clancy, Aonia, Kaila, and Ted Jr, greatgrandchildren, Dustin Jr, Maddie, Haley, Logan, Isabella, Corey Jr, Landon, Cameron, Taylor, Jaxson, Maddalynn, Bentley, Victoria, Lilly, Mila and Sophia. Sister-in-laws, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bud, daughter, Bonnie and her grandson, Christopher. Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2024, 1 p.m. at Vernon Asbury Cemetery with Pastor Nathan Carey officiating. Arrangements are being made by JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Contributions may be made to the Prader Willi Foundation at 4075 W. 226th Street, Fairview Park, Ohio, 44126. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



