Diaz, David



DIAZ, David, age 61, of Tipp City, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2024 at Soin Medical Center. David was the Chief for Systems Engineering Services Div., AFLCMC/EN at WPAFB. He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, on the Board of Directors Association of Old Crows, Chief Architect for AF Digital Transformation.



David was preceded in death by his grandmother, Rafaela Torres; and sister, Tamara I. Walker. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Ivette; mother, Maria V. Ramos; daughter & son-in-law, Krystal Alexandra Diaz Carire & Jose Alex Rios; son, David Alexander Diaz Carire; brothers, Ralph Diaz, Uroyoan R.E. Walker, Javier E. Walker; grandchildren, Noah Alexander Rios Diaz, Valerie Ivette Rios Diaz; and many other relatives & friends.



Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Monday, October 21, 2024 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2  4 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Bladder Cancer Foundation in David's memory.



