Dickensheets, Thomas P., age 82 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on September 1, 2023. Survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary F. (Tegenkamp), his sons Tim and Todd, daughters, Laura (Paul) Guess, and Louann (Mike) Lee. He had five grandchildren and one great grandchild. He is survived by his loving sisters Joan Heider and Helen Flohre. Mass of Christian burial will be on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Holy Angels Catholic Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:00 to 10:00 am. Mass is at 10:00 am., with interment at Calvary Cemetery following.



