DICKERSON, Della Mae Age 68, of Urbana, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 19th, 2020, at her home. She was born June 10th, 1952, in Beattyville, Kentucky, the daughter of Earnest and Mae (Goforth) Best. Della enjoyed spending time with her husband Bill, her friends and family, and especially her grandchildren. She was an avid reader and loved word games, completing crossword puzzles and scrabble games every day. Della worked as an office manager, most recently at the Springfield Board of Realtors. She is survived by her husband William Dickerson; her daughter: Camille (Scott) Ziolek of Ann Arbor, Michigan; step-children: Billy (Megan) Dickerson of Columbus, Lori (Steve) Rawlings and Lynn (Butch) Manni, of Georgia; siblings: Carl (Lida) Best, Joanie Best Moore, and Earnest (Leita) Best, Jr.; grandchildren: Ethan and Eliot Ziolek; Sydney Ellen, William and Benjamin Rawlings; William Dickerson; and Kristin (Chance) Nicholson; great-grandson Carter Gray Nicholson; and many nieces and nephews. Della is preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Virgil Best, Eugene Best, John Paul Best, Charlie Best, Sally Ann Best, Richard Best, and Jerry Best. A celebration of Della's life will be on Friday, September 25th at noon at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends from 10 am until the time of service. A private burial will follow. Della's service will be livestreamed on Friday at noon on the Littleton & Rue facebook page. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com



