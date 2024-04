William Dix Jr 4/30/1937-12/19/2023



Happy 87th Birthday!



It's been a little over four months since you left Our side.There isn't a day that goes by that you don't cross our minds! We needed you here on earth but GOD had other plans. As we smile and reflect on life you were ONE HECK OF A MAN! You will NEVER be forgotten, and your legacy will live On. Until we meet again save us a spot in your NEW HOME. Missing you like crazy! We Love you Pawpaw.



