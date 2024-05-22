Domsitz, Joyce

Domsitz (Butler), Joyce J.



Joyce June (Butler) Domsitz, age 95 of Brookville, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 17, 2024. Born November 3, 1928, in Dayton, Ohio to the late Roy and Dorothy Butler. Joyce graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1946 and attended Ohio State University. She taught kindergarten while raising 8 children. She was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and enjoyed attending the activities and athletic events involving her children and grandchildren. She was a longtime member of Precious Blood Catholic Church. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her family. She is survived by her children: Edward J. Domsitz of Phillipsburg; Thomas Domsitz of the Philippines; Craig (Dorothy) Domsitz of Houghton Lake, MI; Todd (Karen) Domsitz of Brookville; Joseph (Monique) Domsitz of Sevierville, TN; Joni Domsitz of Brookville, Christina Domsitz-Singer of Brookville, Janice Domsitz of Kettering, daughter-in-law: Vickie Domsitz of Brookville; sister Judy Marcum of Englewood; brother James (Patricia) Butler of Beavercreek; and close friend Sr. Dennis Tisler of Kettering. She is the proud grandmother of 17 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Edward P. Domsitz; brother Harry Butler; sister Maxine DeArmond and son-in-law James Singer. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Bella Care Hospice for the wonderful care given to Joyce. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Precious Blood Catholic Church (4961 Salem Ave.) with Father Jim Manning as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Bella Care Hospice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



