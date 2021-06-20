DORSTEN, John E.



77 of South Pasadena, FL, died in Palm Beach, FL, on June 3, 2021. Survived by his beloved wife of 52 years and best friend, Marlene Dorsten, his barely adequate children Heather Dorsten (husband Brian Springer), Nick Dorsten (wife Leslie Riordan Dorsten), Matthew Dorsten and his



adored grandchildren Hannah Sebastian, October Dorsten, Eva Springer and Julia Dorsten. Born in Dayton, OH, John was a Juvenile Court Magistrate for many years and had a travel business with his wife after



retirement from the bench. He volunteered for Guardian Ad Litem in Tampa Bay and loved to travel, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family. John loved hosting family "Sunday Brunches" that often lasted until dinner and were



filled with laughter and storytelling. John was quick with a joke, never met a stranger and charmed everyone that he met. Celebration of Life at 11:30 am, Friday, June 25th at St. John Vianney in St. Pete Beach, FL - Livestream available at www.stjohnsparish.org. Memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association.

